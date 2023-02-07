Journalist asked if Tottenham will go all out to sign Bastoni this summer











Journalist Alasdair Gold has told Football London that Alessandro Bastoni remains one of Tottenham Hotspur’s top targets ahead of the summer, but much will depend on whether he will sign a new contract with Inter.

It is no surprise to see Bastoni linked with Spurs. It appeared that Tottenham made a huge push for the centre-back during the previous summer window (90min).

Ultimately, Bastoni decided to stay at San Siro. But with Antonio Conte still at the helm at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it appears that their interest has not gone anywhere.

Bastoni still a priority for Tottenham

Spurs did sign a left-sided centre-back last summer after missing out on Bastoni. However, it was Clement Lenglet who joined the club. And with that, it may be a priority once again in the coming months.

Gold was asked whether Tottenham could go all out for Bastoni in the summer. And the journalist certainly hinted that Spurs would love to bring him in if they get a chance.

“Much depends on these new contract talks and whether Bastoni signs on at Inter again,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“Spurs have retained their interest in the Italy international and he is still among their top summer targets. Of course, with just a year left on his contract at that point, his price tag also drops a fair bit.”

If Conte decides to stay ahead of next season, it is absolutely imperative that Tottenham push the boat out. Their squad remains a work in progress. And thus, they need to sign some marquee names.

An upgrade at centre-back is almost definitely required. And Bastoni has been described as a ‘superstar‘ previously.

Inter reportedly wanted £52 million for the defender in the summer. But with his contract situation, there may be scope for a lower fee to be agreed if he decides to not sign a new contract.

However, there will also be rival interest. Left-sided centre-backs seem to be very fashionable in the current game. And so, Spurs are unlikely to be the only team tracking him.

The chance to work with Conte again however, may well give them an advantage in the race.