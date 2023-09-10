Tottenham will likely make a move for ‘remarkable’ £80m forward – journalist

Tottenham will be among a cluster of clubs who are keen on landing Brentford’s Ivan Toney when he’s back from his ban.

Toney is currently suspended from football for breaching betting rules. However, he is due back early in the new year, prompting rumours of a move to another club.

Tottenham have been mentioned and according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, Spurs have indeed looked at signing Toney.

Tottenham among teams who have looked at signing Ivan Toney

Answering questions in a Q&A for Football London today, Gold touched on a wide range of matters.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

And when a question came in about Toney, Gold admitted that there is interest from Spurs, albeit it looks more likely a summer battle will commence for the Brentford man.

“Spurs, among various other clubs, have looked at Toney as a potential signing. He needs to get back to playing football first and his ban ends right at the end of the January window, just in time to play Tottenham of course,” Gold said.

“We’ll see what happens in the months ahead but you would think, unless Brentford decide to take the money and it will be a considerable fee despite having 18 months left, that he would at least see out the season with them after missing so much of it and then next summer the battles begins for him.

“He is represented by CAA Stellar, part of the CAA organisation that also owns Base, and both Stellar and Base have a big footprint at Spurs with the number of their clients playing for the club. That could help Tottenham but there will be plenty of competition”

Toney has been one of the top strikers in England for some time now. He will be hoping to return in 2024 and play his way into the England squad for the Euros.

Ideal signing

Spurs never actually made a move to sign a number nine to replace Harry Kane and when you stack up who they could realistically go for, the ‘remarkable‘ Toney is a standout name.

The Brentford man has everything and if Spurs could land him, it would be a huge coup.

Rest assured, whoever does end up signing Ivan Toney is getting a top Premier League striker and one that, in theory, could make a huge difference.