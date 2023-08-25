Brentford’s Ivan Toney stance clear as Arsenal bid ‘expected’ alongside Tottenham

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is expected to attract a host of bids when he returns to action in January next year.

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs we know are keen on Toney. And according to The Times, Arsenal are also expected to be among the interested parties for the England striker.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Times claims that Arsenal are indeed one of the clubs interested in Toney. It’s suggested Brentford will demand around £80m for their star man, even though his contract is due to expire in 2025.

“Multiple bids are expected but among the interested parties are Arsenal, who have spent £200 million on new recruits this summer, including the goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford,” The Times writes.

It’s noted in the piece how Toney is expected to switch agencies as well. The striker will partner with the Stellar group, who helped sort big moves for both Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for betting breaches. He will return in January, though, and a flurry of interest is expected.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals last season in another impressive campaign for Brentford. Toney has recently spoke of his admiration for Arsenal as well, something that Mikel Arteta will hope to put to good use when the time comes.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Toney a game changer for Arsenal

For all the great footballers Arsenal have in the final third, they don’t have someone in the style of Toney who can bully and batter defenders.

If they can sign the Brentford man then it changes this massively for them. We see with Erling Haaland how his battering ram style helps City’s players find more space. Toney could do similar with Arsenal.

Lauded as an ‘unbelievable‘ talent by Thomas Frank, this could well be £80m well spent for Arsenal.