Tottenham will have to pay ‘massive’ money to sign 23-year-old this summer

Journalist Dean Jones claims Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay ‘massive’ money to sign Juventus striker Duan Vlahovic this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and suggested signing Vlahovic would use up a huge chunk of the money Spurs could receive from selling Harry Kane.

Kane’s future at Tottenham is up in the air at the moment with Bayern Munich showing strong interest in the Englishman.

It’s led to Spurs exploring their options in the event that Kane heads to Germany this summer, with Dusan Vlahovic reportedly a target.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail claims that Tottenham have held meetings about the possibility of signing Vlahovic this summer.

The 23-year-old could be on the move as Juve bid to balance their books. But Jones claims Tottenham would have to part with a massive fee to sign him.

Tottenham will have to pay big fee for Vlahovic

Speaking to GMS, Jones suggested that Vlahovic is ‘still there’ if Tottenham decide to firm up their interest, but they could face a stumbling block over the fee.

“I still think that Richarlison is really well suited to leading a Postecoglou front line and I’ve said that for a while so this is not reactive to him scoring a pre-season hat-trick,” the journalist said.

“There are worse ideas than giving him a proper chance to be that man but of course if Kane does end up leaving Spurs will still need to sign someone else that can play as a centre-forward.

“Vlahovic is one they have been linked with for a while but that connection has only been loose so far.

“He’s still there if they want him and it would take a massive chunk of the Kane cash to get that done. Kylian Mbappe might have been linked but that’s not going to happen.”

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Vlahovic endured a difficult campaign at Juve last time out as he struggled with his fitness and form.

The 23-year-old still managed to score ten times across 27 appearances though and has proven to be a lethal goalscorer in Italy.

But it would be a surprise to Spurs move for him this summer, even if Harry Kane does end up leaving.

It seems likely that Richarlison will be trusted with the No9 role under Ange Postecoglou, with Tottenham looking to bring in a younger striker to compete with the Brazilian.