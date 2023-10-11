Tottenham were thinking of selling their ‘superstar’ player in January, now he could stay

Tottenham Hotspur could make a U-turn and keep hold of Bryan Gil in the January transfer window despite previously considering moving him on.

Spurs have had a great start to the season. They are on top of the Premier League table, but there’s still a long way to go, and they will need all the help they can get. The January transfer window could be key for Ange Postecoglou – not just with respect to incomings, but also outgoings.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Tottenham could now keep Bryan Gil

Tottenham signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla back in the summer of 2021 in a player-plus-cash swap deal that saw Erik Lamela move in the other direction.

The ‘superstar‘ Spaniard was viewed by many as one of the biggest talents in Spain at the time. He is a very good player, but for one reason or another, he has barely played for Spurs.

Gil has been sent out on loan twice, and everybody expected him to leave in the summer as well. However, an injury that required surgery ruled out those chances.

The Times now claim that Tottenham’s focus in the January transfer window will be on departures. Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could all leave the club, and Gil was also said to be on that list.

However, following serious injuries to Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon, the report claims that Gil may be needed at Tottenham and could yet stay.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

He could be a star under Ange Postecoglou

One of the biggest reasons why Bryan Gil hasn’t been able to succeed at Tottenham so far is because of the managers he has played under.

Neither Nuno Espirito Santo nor Antonio Conte played free-flowing football that suits players like Gil. He has never really fit into their systems, and that’s the reason why he has struggled.

However, under someone like Postecoglou, Gil really could explode. His versatility will give the Aussie a ton of options, and in this system, he could thrive.

Gil has returned to training now after recovering from his injury. It will be interesting to see if he gets opportunities after the international break.