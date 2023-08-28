Tottenham watched ‘phenomenal’ £17m forward score this weekend as Postecoglou ramps up recruitment

Tottenham are readying themselves for a huge week in the transfer market as they prepare to get busy in the final days.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that the club are likely to be busy in the final week of the window and it very much seems attacking players are on the agenda.

Brennan Johnson is believed to be a key target for Tottenham. A £50m move is expected to come from the North London outfit, with Nottingham Forest apparently open to the right deal.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential , Tottenham have also watched Metz forward Georges Mikautadze this weekend, amid claims they could add him to their wanted list as well.

Photo by LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

Mikautadze is being watched by a host of Premier League sides including Sheffield United and West Ham.

However, with Tottenham having £100m in the bank from the sale of Harry Kane, it seems they’d be best positioned to make a move if they wanted to.

Mikautadze would cost around £17m, maybe more, if Metz were to sell.

Another good option for Spurs

Tottenham are obviously looking to sign some more attacking players this window and Mikautadze is a player who has caught the eye over in France.

It does seem like Brennan Johnson is the one they really want to push for but Mikautadze would be a solid option as well.

Lauded for some ‘phenomenal‘ performances over in France, Mikautadze would only strengthen things in the final third for Tottenham as they look to build on their excellent start to the season.