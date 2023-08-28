Mark Bosnich believes that Brennan Johnson would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur if they could agree a deal in the final week of the summer transfer window, but admitted that it is not the end of the world if they miss out either.

Bosnich was speaking to Sky Sports News amid reports that Spurs are about to make their move for the Nottingham Forest star ahead of the deadline.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham are about to make a £50 million move for Brennan Johnson. And their bid could involve players being offered to Steve Cooper’s side as part of the deal.

Reports from The Times claimed that Johnson is thought to prefer a move to Tottenham over some of the other options potentially on the table for him this summer.

Bosnich backs Johnson to be a good signing for Tottenham

Johnson enjoyed a superb first year in the Premier League, scoring eight goals as Forest kept themselves in the top-flight. And he clearly has a very bright future ahead.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Tottenham meanwhile, need further quality in the final third. They have obviously made a brilliant start to the new campaign. But Richarlison is coming in for criticism. And Spurs have lost perhaps their greatest ever player, with Harry Kane departing.

Bosnich was asked about his countryman making a move for Johnson in the final days of the window. And he suggested that he could be someone who could make a really good impact if he makes the move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I think he’ll be a good signing. They need cover. And this is no disrespect to Richarlison. But they need some cover. They need to have a little bit more options,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I thought Richarlison overall on the weekend did very well. Very, very difficult when you’re coming in and playing in the position where you’ve had an absolute club legend and somebody who’s been one of the best in the world for quite some time, to replace him. I think that that would be a good signing.

“Ange can play a lot of ways. It always depends on the kind of players he has at his disposal. And I think this would give him a lot more options. But it won’t be the end of the world if they don’t get him as well. They can always sit back and wait until the mid-season transfer window.”

Bosnich’s view probably sums up how a lot of Tottenham fans feel about the prospect of signing Johnson. Ultimately, it would be a boost to end the window with one more signing – particularly when you consider how good the business has been so far this summer.

And it does seem imperative that they bring in another attacker. But Johnson is not yet the finished article. So if he is not brought in, Tottenham should have other options on their radar.