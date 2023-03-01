Tottenham want to sign PL star who used to support Arsenal











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of signing Wilfried Zaha, who was a boyhood Arsenal fan.

The Ivorian has been linked with numerous top Premier League clubs over the years. He was even close to securing a big move on a couple of occasions, but things never materialised.

Zaha has now entered the final few months of his contract at Crystal Palace, and it is very likely he will leave the club. Tottenham want to snap him up.

Tottenham target Wilfried Zaha stopped supporting Arsenal 10 years ago

London World reported earlier today that Tottenham are ‘increasingly confident of securing the signature’ of Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window. They are even willing to give him a big pay rise.

The Ivorian will be available on a free transfer, and his quality and experience in the Premier League make him a very attractive option for multiple clubs.

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham fans will react if their club signs Zaha, who has admitted in the past that he used to be a big supporter of Spurs’ fierce North London rivals, Arsenal.

However, Zaha, branded as an ‘unstoppable‘ player, also claimed that he ‘stopped’ supporting the Gunners or any other side back in 2013 – when he joined Manchester United.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game Podcast, Zaha said in 2021: “I supported Arsenal when I was growing up, my whole family supported Arsenal actually.

“It’s only when I moved to Man United that I stopped supporting anyone in general.”

Asked if he was an Arsenal fan during his first spell at Palace, he said: “I was still rooting for them. When I went to Man United, I feel like it’s a whole different mindset over there because you’re competing against these teams now so you can’t be much of a fanboy like you were before.

“So yeah, that’s when my mentality changed.”

TBR View:

Tottenham have Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski up top, while Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma are also available at Antonio Conte’s disposal.

However, Son has had an awful campaign so far, while Richarlison is yet to score in the Premier League since he joined Spurs last summer. To add to that, Kane’s future is still up in the air, while a decision on Danjuma’s future beyond the end of his loan spell has not been made.

Tottenham could end up in a situation where they will have to dive into the transfer market for a new attacker, and Zaha, who will be available on a free transfer, would be an attractive option.

However, we’re sure the Ivorian will have a few other offers on the table at the end of this season when his contract expires.

