The Evening Standard reports that Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic is likely to come back into the starting line-up against Chelsea today.

Perisic dropped to the bench as Spurs beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend, with Ben Davies putting in an impressive display at left wing-back.

The Welshman has mainly operated as a left-sided centre-back under Antonio Conte but showed he can still do a job out wide.

Cristian Stellini is set to take charge of his fifth game for Tottenham as Conte continues to recover from surgery in Italy.

The assistant boss admitted earlier this week that Perisic was dropped due to needing a rest and suggested that he was tired after featuring heavily for Croatia at the World Cup.

But it seems that he is likely to get the nod in north London today, with Davies moving to the left-side of the back-three.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Perisic likely to start against Chelsea today

Davies could move back into the back-three as a result, with Emerson Royal likely to keep his place at right wing-back after his recent form.

Spurs are yet to see the best of Perisic since his switch from Inter Milan over the summer, but he’s been a reliable creative outlet off the left-hand side.

The 34-year-old has provided nine assists in 31 appearances this season, more than any other Tottenham player.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

He’s been described as an ‘outstanding’ wing-back and it would be no surprise to see him regain his place in the Spurs side today.

Spurs will be hoping to put down a marker today and pick up their first win over Chelsea in the Premier League since November 2018.

Tottenham have put in some lacklustre displays against the Blues in recent years, but it feels like a good time to play Graham Potter’s side given their recent form.

