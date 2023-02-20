Cristian Stellini suggests Tottenham star Ivan Perisic is fatigued after the World Cup











Cristian Stellini has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic has been suffering with fatigue after returning from the World Cup last year.

Spurs put in an improved display yesterday as they picked up a 2-0 win over their London rivals West Ham.

Tottenham’s starting line-up certainly raised a few eyebrows and not only due to the fact that Heung-Min Son dropped to the bench.

Ben Davies was named at left wing-back, with Perisic missing out even while Ryan Sessegnon is currently sidelined.

And Stellini has suggested that the Croatian star was in need of a rest after featuring heavily over the course of the season.

Stellini suggests Perisic is tired

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website, Stellini explained the decision to name both Son and Perisic amongst the substitutes.

“It’s really difficult to drop Sonny or put him on the bench. It was the same for Perisic. But, in this type of game, we need players at 100 percent,” the assistant manager said.

“It’s a strange season, difficult after the World Cup, and there arrives a moment when you have to take care of them.

“It means sometimes to stay on the bench, then they come onto the pitch, change the game, score, do their best. We wait for Sonny to play from the first minute. I’m happy to work all the week with Sonny to bring him to 100 percent again.”

Perisic has featured heavily for Spurs this season, particularly since Sessegnon picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month.

The 34-year-old also played in every single game at the World Cup with Croatia as Zaltko Dalic’s men secured a third place finish.

It makes perfect sense for Stellini, who’s taking charge at Spurs in Conte’s absence, to lighten the load for the veteran. The £180,000-a-week star has been one of Tottenham’s most reliable creative outlets this season and with Sessegnon out injured, they can’t afford to lose him as well.

Davies put in a brilliant performance at left wing-back too as he linked up with Emerson Royal for Tottenham’s opener against the Hammers.

