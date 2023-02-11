Tottenham v Leicester: Davinson Sanchez set for yet another chance as Romero suspension hits











Tottenham face another big Premier League game this weekend as they take on Leicester City.

Spurs are looking to keep pace with the top four and after beating Manchester City last weekend, spirits will be high in the camp ahead of the clash with the Foxes.

Of course, all eyes were on Harry Kane last weekend. And he duly obliged. The England skipper became the most decorated Tottenham goalscorer in history, surpassing Jimmy Greaves with his fine finish past Ederson.

However, there was also the matter of Cristian Romero seeing red in that game. And with that, who is going to come in and replace the fiery Argentinian.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

According to The Evening Standard, that man will be Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian is set to be given another chance to impress, just a week or so after the club actually tried to sell him on deadline day.

Sanchez has had a rocky time at Spurs since he signed. Indeed, even during Conte’s tenure, he’s gone from being in favour to being berated by Conte at times for mistakes.

The Colombian – who earns a whopping £65k-a-week – appears to be in the last chance saloon really. He’ll need a big performance v Leicester today to show he can be relied on.

TBR’s View: Sanchez is no Romero and Leicester will fancy it

Leicester like to attack with pace and with no Romero in their way they’ll fancy their chances at getting at a back three involving Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.

Tottenham are, of course, in good form. They’re keeping clean sheets and starting to turn the screw a bit in terms of their attacking play.

But the Foxes can’t be counted out here. And with Sanchez coming in from the cold, there’s an opportunity.

Spurs will fancy the win themselves. But Romero’s red has come at a bad time and it could well kill their consistency.