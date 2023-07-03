Tottenham unlikely to pursue Celtic pair for Postecoglou reunion

Tottenham were always going to be linked with a few Celtic players after they announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

The Bhoys have some exciting players in the ranks who have shone under Postecoglou. Two of those players, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi have both been linked with a move to Spurs since ‘Big Ange’ took over.

However, according to Sky Sports and their journalist, Michael Bridge, a Celtic reunion is currently NOT on the cards.

“My understanding is that’s currently not on the agenda. Postecoglou’s knowledge of the Asian market played a key role in Celtic’s brilliant first season under the Australian. It ultimately blew their rivals away,” Bridge writes.

“Three of his very successful signings – Kyogo, Reo Hatate and Jota – will be upset about his departure and all look more than capable of playing at a higher level, but whether they are the required level for Tottenham is another question.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

So far, Tottenham have moved quickly in the transfer market to back Postecoglou. James Maddison has arrived, as have goalkeeper Vicario and soon to be announced winger, Manor Solomon.

However, for now anyway, it seems like Tottenham won’t be raiding Celtic.

Time to move forward

There was always going to be these links. The ‘outstanding‘ Hatate especially seems a player who can make the step into the Premier League.

However, the point about the size of the gap between Scotland and England is a relevant one. Sure, Postecoglou might know these players but if he isn’t pushing hard for them, that probably says a lot.

Tottenham’s business has been good so far. Of course, landing Hatate and Kyogo would add to the squad depth.

But whether they improve the first XI, which is what Spurs need now, is a big debate.