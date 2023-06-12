Tottenham considering move to sign ‘outstanding’ Celtic player

Tottenham are considering making a move for Celtic star Reo Hatate as they look to add to the squad for Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Spurs are considering making an approach to bring Hatate to north London.

However, there is a potential problem in the deal in that The Mail claims a work-permit could be an issue for Hatate.

Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Tottenham looking at signing Reo Hatate

The Japanese star had been one of the standout players for Celtic while Postecoglou was in charge.

A central midfielder who is also comfortable in defence if needed, Hatate was one of a number of players brought to Glasgow from Asia by the now Tottenham manager.

Last season, Hatate managed nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Quite the return for a midfield player whose role is largely not to be involved in the final third as such.

The 25-year-old played 45 games across all competitions last term and has found his way into the Japan national team, albeit he has still made just the single appearance.

Lauded by Scottish media as being ‘outstanding‘ for a performance vs Shakhtar in 2022, Hatate could well be open to a move to the Premier League.

One to watch

There was no way Postecoglou was going to end up at Spurs and not get linked to any of his former stars.

Hatate is very much one of the key players for Celtic and while Postecoglou was there his influence was massive.

Tottenham will want to sign a deep lying midfielder who can get about the pitch in order for their new manager to play his way. Hatate is an obvious name who ticks the boxes for the new Spurs boss.

The work permit could well be an issue. But if there is a way round it, then don’t be surprised if Spurs get this one done.