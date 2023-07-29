Tottenham turn down £16m bid for ‘amazing’ player even though Postecoglou wants to sell

Tottenham Hotspur remain locked in discussions with Atletico Madrid over the sale of midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Danish midfielder is one of a few Spurs players who Ange Postecoglou is open to letting leave. The new Tottenham manager is believed to want more speed and versatility in the middle, meaning Hojbjerg can go.

A move to Atletico has been mooted for a few weeks now. However, according to The Times, Tottenham are holding firm and at the moment, have rejected a £16m bid for the Danish ace.

The Times does report, though, that a deal for Hojbjerg is expected to get the go ahead eventually. Spurs are looking for around £25m for their man but Atletico are not willing to go quite so high.

However, with Ange wanting players moved on to make room for incomings, a deal is expected to be struck somewhere in the middle.

Hojbjerg has been a regular under the last few managers but with Yves Bissouma set to play a more prominent role and James Maddison signed, he is being allowed to leave.

Spurs paid just £15m to sign him from Southampton a few years back. Hojbjerg – lauded as ‘amazing‘ by Hugo Lloris – has proven value for money since that move and looks like being sold for a profit as well.

Time to strike a deal before time runs out

Tottenham need to get a move on with letting players go and then bringing new faces in. The new season will soon be here and if they don’t make moves soon, they’ll be scrambling around come the end of August.

Hojbjerg deserves to be treated with respect and a move to Atletico will be a good one for him.

He’s done nothing wrong, and if he stays, is likely to still play a role. But Tottenham are moving forward under Postecoglou and really, this deal needs signing off soon.