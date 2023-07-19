Tottenham Hotspur could lose midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Portuguese international Joao Palhinha could be an ideal replacement should they lose him.

Reports have suggested that Atletico Madrid are heavily interested in signing Hojbjerg. More so, the same reports claim that the midfielder wants to leave Tottenham to move to the Spanish side.

Palhinha was signed by Fulham last summer for a reported £20million and he has massively impressed in his debut season in the Premier League.

He has impressed so much that he has been linked with a move to fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and West Ham.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tottenham should see Palhinha as a possible Hojbjerg replacement

The £50k-a-week midfielder did something a lot of new Premier League players struggle to do as he settled into the division perfectly.

The stats show how good he is defensively as Palhinha managed 148 tackles last season. This was the highest in the division and also 48 tackles clear of the player in second place.

Hojbjerg is known for being defensive minded and getting stuck-in, so if he were to leave, someone like Palhinha would be an excellent replacement.

In fact, it is possible to argue that the Fulham player, who is 28 years-old, is an upgrade on the Danish international currently at Spurs.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

With new manager Ange Postecoglou now in charge and Spurs signing a couple of players already, it would make sense for them to sign a top player should they lose Hojbjerg.

Finishing eighth in the division is not acceptable for the club. They need to massively improve the squad to make sure that they can compete for the top spots. Signing a ‘special‘ midfielder in Palhinha would be a huge boost.