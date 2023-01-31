Tottenham Transfer News: Dario Osorio on Conte's radar with 'best offer' made











Tottenham are close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon but have also made their move to sign young Chilean star, Dario Osorio.

That’s according to Milan Live anyway, who are reporting on AC Milan’s interest in Osorio ahead of the deadline ticking by.

In the report, they claim that there is interest from English clubs, including Aston Villa and Tottenham. However, it’s suggested that Tottenham have made the best offer for Osorio right now, with Antonio Conte keen to keep adding strength to his squad.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Osorio, a 19-year-old attacking winger, can play across all the forward positions if required. He has already made his debut for Chile and is seen as yet another exciting prospect emerging from South America.

The teenager has already scored seven times in just 27 games for his club, Club Universidad de Chile.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have finally got a deal done for Pedro Porro. After chasing him all window, it appears the transfer will finally be completed on deadline day.

TBR’s View: Osorio one for the future for Tottenham

This isn’t a signing to help Spurs now but if it’s one for Conte to work with into the future, it might work.

Osorio is clearly a talent and the fact the likes of Milan, Spurs and Villa are looking shows what sort of player he can be.

Tottenham fans would have wanted more from this window. Porro signing is good news. Osorio, too, would be a nice one for the future. But overall, it’s been a disappointing window.