Tottenham transfer target loved his club's manager who has just been sacked











Jordan Pickford was a huge fan of Frank Lampard during his managerial reign with Everton, which has just come to an end.

The Daily Mail report that the England number one was among the players who really appreciated Lampard’s approach before he was sacked.

They say the £30 million man ‘thought the world’ of Lampard, who often made his captain this season when Seamus Coleman didn’t play.

Now, Everton are looking for a new manager in January once again, as they try and avoid relegation to the Championship.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Pickford was a huge fan of sacked Lampard

Tottenham need a new long-term successor for Hugo Lloris, whose form has really been under the microscope in recent weeks.

Pickford has been linked with a move to north London, and he will likely have ambitions to play for a club battling for European competition.

Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are pushing him close for England and as it stands, both men would be in the Champions League next season.

Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport: “Tottenham have to decide what their plans are with Lloris because he is not super young.

“This is why they are exploring options around Europe and Pickford is one of many goalkeepers appreciated.”

The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and if Everton do go down, he is almost certain to be on the move.