Tottenham now considering trading Bryan Gil to sign 'complete' player this summer in swap deal











Tottenham could engineer a part swap deal between Bryan Gil and Sevilla goalkeeper Bono during the summer transfer window.

Spanish outlet La Razon claim that Spurs are now obsessed with getting a new stopper in to succeed Hugo Lloris, who is of course currently injured.

Bono was one of the stars of the World Cup with Morocco, who were shock semi-finalists, and is one option Spurs are considering.

They report that Bono has a £44 million release clause but Spurs see Gil as a way of getting the price of that deal down somewhat.

Spurs could do part swap with Gil and Bono

Bryan is currently on loan with Sevilla, the club he left to join Spurs in the first place, and it just seems La Liga is a better fit for him.

Swap deals are often talked about for players but seldom materialise, but there is a reason to think that one could be on the cards here.

The deal which brought Bryan to Tottenham was a part-swap, with Erik Lamela going the other way, so Sevilla may be agreeable to something similar again.

Morocco eventually went out of the World Cup at the hands of France, and before that game, Jules Kounde, who used to play with Bono at Sevilla, praised the goalkeeper.

He said: “”I am not surprised at Bono’s level. I played with him in Seville. He is a complete goalkeeper.

“He is good at playing with the feet, and very strong mentally. I am happy for him.”

That said, Bono is 31 and will be 32 by the time the summer window rolls around, and Spurs would probably be better off getting a younger goalkeeper with more room to grow.