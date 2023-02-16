Tottenham transfer news: Spurs interested in Leicester star Harvey Barnes











Journalist Dean Jones claims that Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing Leicester City star Harvey Barnes – a winger who Jurgen Klopp has labelled underrated.

Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham remains unclear with his contract set to run until the end of the season.

The Italian seems to be no closer to extending his stay in north London while he also admitted that he wants to return to Italy in the future after Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

But it seems that Fabio Paratici is still preparing for the summer transfer window, with or without Conte. And Spurs could look to bring in Barnes, a player who caused them huge problems at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham want Barnes

Barnes gave Pedro Porro a torrid time on his Tottenham debut last weekend as Leicester thrashed Conte’s men 4-1.

The 25-year-old bagged a goal and was unlucky to have not finished the game with two after having one ruled out for offside.

And it seems that the winger has made an impression as Spurs could look to make their move for him and James Maddison over the summer, according to Jones.

“Yeah, they’ll [Barnes and Maddison] definitely be on the list. They’re players that have been looked at a long time anyway,” the journalist told GiveMeSport.

“What will be interesting is to see whether on the back of this turn in form, Leicester can actually convince players to give this project a bit longer for a revival.

“If they can have a bounce back season for the rest of the term, and take that into the summer, they’ll try to keep these players if they can.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barnes has been a standout performer in a struggling Leicester side this season, bagging eight goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

The winger has impressed over the past couple of seasons at the King Power and Klopp thinks he’s actually really underrated.

“Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents, I’m not sure if he is respected or appreciated as much as he should be, he is an unbelievable player to be honest, a proper Leicester product,” Klopp told the Metro back in February 2021.

Barnes has received interest from the likes of Newcastle United over the past couple of transfer windows. But the Englishman certainly won’t come cheap if Spurs do make a move for him, with Leicester previously valuing him at around £60 million.

His deal also runs until 2025 which puts Leicester in a commanding position to demand a hefty fee for him.

Spurs are certainly well-stocked in the attacking department but with concerns over Heung-Min Son’s form this season, they may need to look at bringing in his long-term replacement over the next couple of transfer windows.

Show all