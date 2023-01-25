Tottenham transfer news: Sky reporter Sheth shares latest on Porro to Spurs











Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has issued an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Pedro Porro.

Spurs have been in talks with Sporting CP over the 23-year-old right wing-back over the past few weeks.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been looking to bolster his ranks in that position.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have done well at times, Porro would be a big upgrade on both.

Spurs also have Djed Spence in their ranks, but he has barely featured under Conte.

Indeed, football.london have reported that Tottenham have given Spence the go-ahead to leave on loan.

Sporting have been playing hardball for much of the transfer window regarding Porro’s fee.

The Portuguese giants previously wouldn’t consider letting him leave for less than his €45m release clause.

However, Sheth has told The Transfer Show that Sporting may now be willing to negotiate on that price.

“Spurs have been in the market for a right wing-back,” said the Sky Sports reporter (25/1/23, 17:14).

“Even though they have Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence.

“But talks are continuing with Sporting Lisbon over Pedro Porro.

“We’re told that Tottenham are increasingly hopeful of doing this deal before next Tuesday’s deadline.

“I’ve spoken to a contact in Portugal and he says Sporting may negotiate on the €45m release clause.

“Tottenham have been very reluctant to pay that in full up front.

“It’s trending towards a positive outcome for Tottenham but still work to do.”

Looking good, but Spurs will not rest until contract is signed – TBR View

Recent speculation suggests that Spurs are heading in the right direction towards signing Porro.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the final details of the deal are being discussed.

“All parties feel it could be done soon after today’s meeting,” he said on Twitter.

Tottenham have already strengthened in one crucial area, bringing in Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

Next up is a right wing-back, and it looks as though Spurs may be edging towards a positive conclusion.

That said, the January transfer window has delivered plenty of late twists, one including Tottenham themselves.

With that in mind, they’ll be eager not to experience what they themselves did to Everton, or Chelsea did to Arsenal.

Spurs will want to close the deal as soon as possible and get that signing on the dotted line pronto.