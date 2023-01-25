Tottenham transfer news: Romano shares exciting Porro update











Tottenham Hotspur have already made one signing today, landing Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

However, Spurs could make it two in quick succession, if Fabrizio Romano’s latest report is anything to go by.

The transfer insider took to Twitter with a positive update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Pedro Porro.

“Understand there’s growing optimism on Pedro Porro deal,” Romano wrote.

“Tottenham hope to get it done as Sporting are already exploring the market for replacement.

“Final details being discussed but all parties feel it could be done soon after today’s meeting.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Romano reiterated that Porro has already agreed personal terms with Spurs.

If all goes well and the 23-year-old signs, his contract will run until the summer of 2028.

With less than a week to go, Tottenham are finally up and running in the January transfer window.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has been looking for reinforcements in attack and at right wing-back.

Tottenham have one on board – Danjuma’s arrival has bolstered the team’s front line.

Now, it looks as though Spurs are making good progress on the right wing-back option.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have done well at times, Porro would be a huge upgrade on both.

Indeed, the Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ player for Conte’s system.

Tottenham have been shaky at times this season and are now playing catch-up for a top-four place.

With Danjuma and Porro coming on board, hopefully Spurs will be able to pull it back.