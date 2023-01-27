Tottenham transfer news: Romano shares when Spurs could finally seal Porro deal











Tottenham Hotspur have made great progress in pursuit of Pedro Porro in the last few days.

Spurs have been in talks with Sporting CP over the past few weeks, and it’s not exactly been smooth sailing.

The Portuguese giants have been insisting that Tottenham – or any other suitors – pay Porro’s release clause.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Tottenham and Sporting stepped up talks yesterday and overnight, and now it looks as though Spurs are close.

“Pedro Porro to Tottenham, matter of time,” Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

“All parties expect the deal to be completed and then officially sealed by the end of the weekend.”

“Tottenham and Sporting will meet via intermediaries also today to sort the final details.”

Pedro Porro to Tottenham, matter of time. All parties expect the deal to be completed and then officially sealed by the end of the weekend 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Tottenham and Sporting will meet via intermediaries also today to sort the final details. pic.twitter.com/RK60vltL0x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

‘Everyone knows Porro now’

Finally, after weeks of talks and frustration, Tottenham are very nearly over the line for Porro.

Tottenham could now make it two big January signings in the space of a few days ahead of the deadline.

Spurs have now got themselves a superb attacking reinforcement in Arnaut Danjuma.

Now, a new right wing-back could follow suit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s no secret that Antonio Conte has been looking around for another player in that position.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are capable of great displays, Porro is a huge upgrade on both.

Indeed, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim recently said he viewed the 23-year-old as one of the best full-backs around.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Everyone knows Porro now,” he told Record.“It’s impossible not to look at him as one of the best full-backs.

“I’ve already mentioned the club’s idea to him.

“If they beat the clause it will be impossible, until then I hope to count on him. He has the capacity to take the ball forward.

“With Porro, our football already passes through him so much, we have to work without dramas, it would be difficult to replace him during the season.”

The Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for the Tottenham manager’s system.

Fingers crossed things keep going this way and, maybe, a ‘deal agreed’ update could be next.