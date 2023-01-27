Sky journalist shares latest update on Pedro Porro to Tottenham after overnight talks











Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has tweeted an update on Pedro Porro to Tottenham after the latest round of talks.

He said that more discussions took place overnight and that they were intensive, as Spurs try and get the deal done before the deadline.

And they are now close to getting the agreement over the line in advance of Tuesday’s deadline, to add to the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma.

It has been clear throughout the window that Porro was a key target for Spurs and Antonio Conte to bolster their right wing-back options.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sporting have been steadfast in their demand for his release clause to be paid and Spurs have been seemingly trying to find ways to get to that number in creative ways.

Journalist Bruno Andrade has taken to Twitter to suggest that Sporting want Pedro Porro to be available for their League Cup final clash this weekend.

And that seems to be a condition Tottenham have now agreed to, despite the fact it further delays their swoop for the defender.

#Tottenham are close to finalising their deal for Pedro Porro after a day and night of intensive talks yesterday. More to come on @SkySportsNews this morning… #thfc pic.twitter.com/nOfZHGlzyS — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 27, 2023

Some Spurs fans will no doubt have wanted their club to pay the release clause early in the window, so the deal could get done as early as possible.

That would have given Conte’s squad a boost at a tough time of the season, although Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have both scored goals since the post-World Cup restart.

Porro would be a clear upgrade on that duo from what we have seen, and Conte will hope him and Danjuma can offer a mid-season boost to the quality and depth of the squad.