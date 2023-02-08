Tottenham transfer news: Romano claims Zaniolo has signed for Galatasaray











Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with Nicolo Zaniolo during the January transfer window.

Indeed, one report claimed Tottenham had actually come to an agreement with Roma over the 23-year-old.

90Min said Tottenham had agreed a fee with Roma, with just the structure of the deal left to sort out.

However, things didn’t develop further beyond that, and Spurs failed to get their hands on Zaniolo.

The English transfer window shut, and the Italy international remained in the nation’s capital.

Now, it looks as though Tottenham won’t get the chance to try again in the summer.

Recent speculation has been linking Zaniolo with a move to Galatasaray.

And Fabrizio Romano has now tweeted that the Italian has signed for the Turkish giants.

Told Nicolò Zaniolo has just signed as new Galatasaray player. Done deal, sealed also on contract side — valid until June 2027 with €35m release clause. ✅🟡🔴 #Galatasaray



Zaniolo was frozen out of the Roma squad after making efforts to leave the club in the January transfer window.

As per Football Italia, he put in a transfer request, then asked not to be called up for the final few games in January.

Although Tottenham seemingly agreed a fee with Roma, there may well have been differences over the structure.

Apparently, only Bournemouth met the Giallorossi’s conditions in the end, and Zaniolo rejected the Cherries.

By then, it looked as though the situation between Zaniolo and Roma was beyond repair.

The player wrote an open letter urging the club to reconcile, but this did not succeed, as per the report.

It’s good to hear that Zaniolo has managed to get out of Roma after they froze him out.

At the same time, it’s a shame that Spurs have now missed out on an ‘extraordinary’ playmaker.