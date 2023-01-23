Tottenham Transfer News: Nicolo Zaniolo fee decided as talks continue











Tottenham appear to be edging ever closer to completing the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, with a fee agreed between the clubs.

Zaniolo has been made the number one target for Spurs right now. Antonio Conte has fancied signing him for some time now and it looks like a deal is on the cards finally.

There had been some concerns, however, over if the transfer might actually get done. But according to 90Min, one of the biggest obstacles has now been overcome, with Roma and Spurs both agreeing that any fee should be around the £26.5m mark.

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

90Min reports that all is left to be sorted now is the structure of the deal. There remains some discussion to be had over the terms of the obligation to buy. At the moment, Spurs and Roma have differing opinions on what should trigger that buy clause.

As it stands, Spurs will be taking Zaniolo on loan. From there, Roma want the PL outfit to buy Zaniolo regardless. But Spurs are wanting to only be obligated to purchase if they reach the top four. That, as know, looks unlikely at the moment.

TBR’s View: Tottenham need to get Zaniolo deal done now

What are Tottenham messing about at in this window? Once again they’re into the final week of things and there’s been no signings.

Yes, there are other issues going on with Antonio Conte in the background. But this squad needs new players and it needs freshening up. Failure to add in January will more than likely see Spurs not make that top four berth.

Zaniolo is good enough to make a difference too. Lauded as a ‘frightening‘ talent, Zaniolo was convinced to stay in Rome over the summer. But after falling down the pecking order, Spurs appear to be close to finally getting their man.