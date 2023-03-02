Tottenham transfer news: Kyle Walker has already labelled Wilfried Zaha as one of the best dribblers in the Premier League











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of signing Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer this summer – a player Kyle Walker says is one of the best dribblers in the Premier League.

Spurs have significantly bolstered their attacking options over the past couple of windows by bringing in the likes of Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Arnaut Danjuma.

But with Lucas Moura looking set to leave at the end of his contract this summer, it seems they are lining up a free transfer of their own.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and London World reports that Spurs have already made contact with his representatives.

The outlet notes that Antonio Conte’s men are growing increasingly confident that he’ll make the switch to north London.

The Crystal Palace star has seemed destined for a big move for what feels like years now and he’s been the star of the show at Selhurst Park.

His impressive displays for the Eagles have even led to former Spurs star, Kyle Walker, labelling him one of the best dribblers in England.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Walker labelled Zaha one of the best dribblers in the Premier League

Walker sat down with Manchester City’s official website at the beginning of the season and spoke about the challenges of facing Zaha.

“It was a very interesting game and I really enjoyed it,” Walker said after City beat Palace 4-2 in August.

“I feel that if you don’t want to play against some of the best wingers in the Premier League then you are not really testing yourself and that was a really good test – probably one of the toughest that I have had in a long time.

“I probably gave him too many actions at the start of the game which got his confidence up.

“It is all about the mind and these players play with confidence.

“It is down to us as full-backs to make sure their confidence is low, we can get on top of them and be a little bit aggressive.”

He added: “He is light on his feet and the speed of his feet is right up there,” he said.

“It is going to be a very difficult match. I have played against Wilf a lot of times and hopefully I can come out on top.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham have plenty of attacking options at their disposal and they are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

But bringing in Zaha on a free transfer may be too good of an opportunity to turn down.

The Ivory Coast winger is set to turn 31 later this year but he would provide Spurs with a quality option across the front-three.

