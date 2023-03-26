Tottenham transfer news: Kim Min-Jae rubbishes claims he could leave Napoli











Kim Min-Jae has rubbished claims that he could leave Napoli this summer, after he’s been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are facing a huge summer ahead as they look to determine the future of Antonio Conte in the coming days.

The Italian is expected to part ways with the club during the international break after his explosive comments last weekend.

Spurs could be searching for a new manager to replace Conte going into next season, while their squad is in need of some major surgery.

Tottenham’s defence has been a cause for concern this season, with the likes of Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet failing to impress.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told TeamTalk last week that Tottenham had moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Min-Jae.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Napoli centre-back was heavily linked with a move to north London before making the switch to Naples and he’s been exceptional under Luciano Spalletti this season.

But it seems that Min-Jae isn’t keen on the idea of moving to England anytime soon, despite interest from Tottenham.

Min-Jae rules out Napoli departure amid Tottenham interest

Speaking to the press while on international duty with South Korea, Min-Jae ruled out the possibility of him leaving Italy this summer.

“I can’t be bothered by the transfer rumours, because they are not true,” he said. “Now I focus on the team rather than that kind of nonsense. There are so many important games missing and right now I want to focus only on Napoli.” as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The season is not over yet, we all have to be vigilant again, I have this kind of mentality for the championship. The idea is that you have to win every match and after earning as many points as possible we are heading in the direction of aiming for the Champions League.

“Player of the month award? I received it once, if you do well as a team you will also get the individual rewards. I aim to be in the top 11 this season.”

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Min-Jae only signed for Napoli last summer, but he’s already being targeted by top clubs across Europe.

Spurs may regret not moving for the South Korean international sooner, as they were heavily linked with a move for him during Jose Mourinho’s spell at the club.

The good news for Tottenham is that he reportedly has a release clause worth around £43 million in his contract, which would make him an affordable option.

But judging by the 26-year-old’s comments, he seems to be settled in Naples at the moment.

With Napoli excelling under Spalletti and looking like real contenders in the Champions League, it’s easy to understand why Min-Jae has moved to dismiss speculation over his future.

Show all