Tottenham have advantage over Manchester United in race to sign Kim Min-jae











Tottenham Hotspur now have an advantage over Manchester United in their bid to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to TeamTalk about the Korean’s future.

Kim Min-jae is having a brilliant season with Italian side Napoli right now.

They’re miles clear at the top of Serie A, and preparing to play in their first ever Champions League quarter-final.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Tottenham and Manchester United are two sides who are looking at Kim ahead of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spurs will be desperate to add another quality centre-back to their squad going into next season.

The ‘incredible’ defender would be a brilliant partner for Cristian Romero, and already has plenty of experience at the highest level.

Liverpool have also been credited with interest, and could challenge Tottenham for his signature.

But Manchester United’s lack of need for a first-choice centre-back may go against them in their pursuit of the defender.

Tottenham ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Kim

Speaking to TeamTalk, Jacobs gave the lowdown on the Korean international’s situation.

“Clubs looking at centre backs will inevitably be scouting Kim Min-jae,” Jacobs said.

“Manchester United are in a difficult position with that type of player because he sees himself as a starting centre-back and they’ve obviously got Martinez and Varane there.

“But there’s other teams that are looking to drop somebody straight into their starting lineup.

“Tottenham are another club that have scouted the player and they would be looking to bring in a starting centre-back, as with Liverpool as well.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“And I think that that would give those two clubs a slight advantage over Manchester United, because if Erik ten Hag is going to play a back four and Varane and Martinez are fit, then it becomes extremely difficult to persuade a player in the form and with the potential of Kim Min-jae to go to Old Trafford over those two other clubs.

“And with Kim Min-jae the contract I think is until June 2025, and there’s an option to extend for another two years. But there is a release clause for around £40-43million.”

Spurs need Kim, but move might be a hard sell – opinion

Antonio Conte’s insistence on playing a back three when his centre-back options aren’t the strongest has hindered Tottenham at times this season.

The Italian may well be on his way out of the club in the summer, but the squad is now designed to continue playing that way.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kim Min-jae is a good enough defender to immediately slot into that side, and could help them begin to dominate games.

However, convincing him to leave Napoli is going to be an incredibly difficult task.

Although his release clause won’t put Tottenham or Manchester United off, Kim will be playing for the defending champions of Italy next season.

He’ll also definitely be in the Champions League, something Spurs can’t guarantee him yet.

Show all