Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Liverpool star Naby Keita today – who Jamie Carragher once labelled ‘the strangest player’ he’s ever seen.

Antonio Conte is certainly well-stocked in the midfield department after bringing in the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma over the past year.

The latter is yet to really get going in a Tottenham shirt but Bentancur has been a revelation since making the switch from Juventus. Yet, Spurs still seem to be lacking a creative midfielder, or even a deeper-lying playmaker who is able to dictate games.

And it seems that Conte’s side are considering an attempt to sign Keita on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Spurs interested in Keita

Keita has struggled to live up to his potential since making the switch to Anfield. The 27-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer and it looks likely that Liverpool will allow him to leave for free.

90 Min reports that Spurs could be one of the clubs interested in signing the Guinea international.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the midfielder but he is currently considering his options after a frustrating spell in Merseyside.

It’s fair to say that Keita has underachieved at Liverpool after arriving for a £48 million fee back in 2018. He’s shown glimpses of the talent that tempted the Reds into paying what was at the time a club-record fee for him.

But Keita has largely underperformed and Carragher once labelled him ‘the strangest player’ he’s ever seen.

Carragher on Keita

Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast back in May last year, Carragher admitted that Keita’s performances in a Liverpool shirt had often left him confused.

“He is the strangest player I’ve ever seen. I will watch him play and not be convinced then I’ll go on Twitter and someone’s put some stats up. And you think he almost ticks the boxes for all that if you’re crunching the numbers,” Carragher said.

“I know we do that on the TV and I know that’s how Liverpool look at players, I get all that, but no one can convince me that Keita’s been a success for Liverpool. He’s done well, he’s done ok, but he has one year to go, the club haven’t given him that new contract.

“When everyone is fit it’s a toss-up as to whether or not he’s been in the first XI. Klopp has never consistently picked him. He’s done well, but it’s not what we thought we were getting.” as quoted by HITC.

Keita arrived at Anfield with plenty of promise after his displays for RB Leipzig, but he’s yet to live up to his full potential.

While Spurs are in need of a midfielder like Keita, it would make little sense for them to sign him given his injury record at Liverpool. It could be a tempting opportunity for Spurs given he’s available for free, but Conte will need a midfielder who will instantly improve their starting line-up.

