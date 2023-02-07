Tottenham now considering offer for £48m Liverpool player this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are considering making an offer to Naby Keita in the summer as the midfielder edges closer to leaving Liverpool on a free transfer, according to a report from 90min.

Keita’s future looks to be up in the air. He has never really got that close to realising his full potential at Anfield, only showing glimpses of the player who inspired the Reds to part with £48 million in the first place.

90min reports that Jurgen Klopp remains a big fan of Keita. And he believes that Liverpool should not shut the door on handing the Guinea international a new contract. However, he is considering his options.

Tottenham considering Keita offer

Keita is concerned over the amount of game-time he has enjoyed on Merseyside. And with that, he is fielding interest from across Europe, with a return to RB Leipzig seen as most likely move right now.

However, there is a chance that he could yet stay in the Premier League. As well as potentially staying at Liverpool, Tottenham may look to make an offer for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, Lyon, Monaco, Inter and AC Milan are all admirers of the midfielder. So he is certainly not going to struggle to find an opportunity next season it seems.

The links with Tottenham are intriguing. Spurs appear to be well-stocked in the middle of the park, with the likes of Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp already rarely featuring for Antonio Conte’s men.

On a free transfer, it could be a really shrewd move. Virgil van Dijk has previously suggested that he is a ‘world-class‘ player and a ‘fantastic’ guy. So it would be a loss for Liverpool if he did move on.

It comes with some risk. But Spurs may feel that Keita would be worth the gamble.