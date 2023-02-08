Tottenham transfer news: Inter Milan put Alessandro Bastoni contract talks on hold











Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter Milan have put contract talks with Alessandro Bastoni on hold, after claims Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign him.

Spurs managed to bring in a left-sided centre-back over the summer as they snapped up Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan deal.

The Barcelona man has performed relatively well when called upon and he certainly brings excellent ball-playing abilities to Tottenham’s backline.

But the Frenchman has found himself out of the side of late due to Ben Davies’ recent form and he is seen as a stop-gap signing for the club.

Tottenham were looking at both Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol over the summer, but after both players were deemed unattainable, they turned to Lenglet.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bastoni is seemingly happy at the San Siro, despite CMW reporting that Conte had urged Spurs to sign his former player.

Fabrizio Romano reported just last month that the Nerazzurri are set to offer the 23-year-old a new deal, but it seems these talks have been temporarily placed on hold.

Inter put Bastoni talks on hold

Italian outlet Gazzetta reports that Inter are looking to avoid a repeat of Milan Skirniar’s situation as the centre-back is set to join PSG for free at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri are looking to tie Bastoni down on a new long-term deal, with his current terms set to run until 2024.

Simone Inzaghi’s men want the centre-back to sign a new deal with his boyhood club before the end of the season, but his wage demands are causing a bit of an issue.

Bastoni would like a yearly salary worth around £4.8 million plus bonuses, while Inter are looking to pay their ‘superstar’ just under £4 million, with bonuses linked to team performances rather than individual ones.

The outlet notes that Inter will need to close a deal with Bastoni by the Spring, or they could run the risk of allowing interested sides to tempt him into moving away from the San Siro.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Bastoni seemingly turned down the opportunity to reunite with Conte over the summer in favour of remaining with his boyhood club.

The talented defender would certainly provide a huge upgrade on Davies and Lenglet for the left-sided role at Spurs. But it remains unclear whether he would be willing to leave Inter anytime soon.

