Fabrizio Romano shares update on Alessandro Bastoni amid Tottenham transfer links











Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter Milan are set to offer Alessandro Bastoni a new contract, after claims Antonio Conte has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign him.

Spurs’ defensive woes have been evident this season after the club failed to bring in a top-quality centre-back over the summer.

Clement Lenglet was brought in from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal but the north Londoners were eyeing Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol as priority targets.

Of course, Bastoni remained at his boyhood club but CMW reports that Conte has still been urging Spurs to sign him by offering Emerson Royal as part of a deal.

Now, the Nerazzurri are looking to tie the 23-year-old down with a new long-term contract, which could all but end Conte’s hopes of landing the centre-back.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Inter set to offer Bastoni new contract

Fabrizio Romano claims that Inter are set to open talks with both Bastoni and Hakan Calhanolgu over new deals.

The pair currently have just over 18-months left on their deals but it it seems that the club are looking to secure their long-term futures at the San Siro.

Inter will extend Matteo Darmian’s deal for one more year — and talks will take place with Hakan Çalhanoglu and then Alessandro Bastoni to offer them new contract. ⚫️🔵 #Inter



Both Bastoni and Çalhanoglu are out of contract in June 2024. pic.twitter.com/ygqo3lkB1v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Spurs were clearly intent on trying to land Bastoni over the summer but the player wasn’t ready to leave his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old has been described as a ‘superstar’ and he’s a player that Conte will know well from his time at Inter. The Italian brought Bastoni through the ranks and even handed him his first-team debut.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

The £52 million defender has been impressive for Inter ever since and it’s no surprise that Conte wants him at Spurs.

Bastoni would go a long way to providing that extra bit of quality on the left-hand side of the Tottenham defence.

While Ben Davies performed well last season, the Welshman hasn’t quite managed to produce consistent performances this time out.

Lenglet has shown he has the required quality on the ball, but he’s looked shaky at best in terms of his defending.

If Bastoni does indeed put pen to paper with Inter, Spurs will be forced to look at other targets and left-sided centre-backs are hard to come by at the moment.

But the north Londoners have been linked with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie and the 21-year-old would certainly fit the profile of a Tottenham signing.

