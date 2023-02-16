Tottenham transfer news: Evan Ndicka hasn't agreed deal with new club, says manager











Tottenham Hotspur are just one of multiple clubs reportedly hoping to sign Evan Ndicka this summer.

Spurs have been linked with the Eintracht Frankfurt star for a while now.

Back in June, Footmercato claimed that Tottenham were leading the race for the 23-year-old defender.

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

And last month, Frankfurter Rundschau claimed Ndicka’s camp offered Spurs the chance to sign the player.

Ndicka has entered the final six months of his deal at the Bundesliga club.

He can pen a pre-contract with any foreign side he wants now to join on a free transfer in the summer.

There have been reports doing the rounds claiming Ndicka had agreed to join Barcelona.

However, both Fabrizio Romano and Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner appear to have refuted those claims.

“We had records of an agreement between Barcelona and Ndicka on a free transfer,” Romano said on YouTube.

“But at the moment from what I’m told, sources deny this agreement.”

‘I haven’t heard from anyone’

Meanwhile, Glasner doesn’t believe Ndicka has yet agreed a deal with any other club.

“My feeling is from what I’m discussing with the two players but I’m not telling you that,” Glasner told Kicker – via Sport Witness – about Ndicka and teammate Daichi Kamada.

“There’s communication clearly between us that we find out before you write, and I’m still going off of that.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“I haven’t heard from anyone yet that he (Ndicka) would have signed somewhere else.

“But, nevertheless, he’s our player until 30th June.

“And I’m convinced that every single one of them would give everything for the success of Eintracht and the team no matter what the future looks like.

“I don’t know what will come out of it.”

A fine addition to the Spurs ranks – TBR view

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their defensive ranks this summer.

The Spurs defence has flattered to deceive too many times over the course of the season.

Ndicka, as a left-footed centre-back, would be an especially fine addition to the Tottenham ranks.

He is a ‘phenomenal‘ player who’d add considerable quality to their back line.

And it’s great news to hear that Ndicka seemingly hasn’t agreed to join Barcelona just yet.

This gives Tottenham renewed hope in pursuit of the talented defender.