Tottenham transfer news: Chelsea very likely to win Denzel Dumfries race











Inter Live reports that Chelsea are now very likely to win the race to sign Denzel Dumfries – a player who was linked with Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Antonio Conte got his man in Pedro Porro last month as Spurs wrapped up a deal to sign the Spaniard from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day.

The right wing-back spot was a priority for Tottenham going into the transfer window and before they signed the 23-year-old, they were linked with a move for Dumfries.

Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi reported last month that the Dutchman’s agent was in London, with Conte’s side eyeing the wing-back as an alternative option to Porro.

Of course, Spurs managed to land their top target in the end and now Dumfries looks set to head to their London rivals.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Chelsea likely to wing Dumfries race

Inter Live claims that Dumfries is attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea.

But the outlet notes that it’s now ‘very likely’ that the Blues will win the race to sign the 26-year-old. The Nerazzurri are set to demand at least £35.7 million for the wing-back.

Dumfries has struggled since returning from his World Cup campaign with the Netherlands. He’s fallen down the pecking order under Simone Inzaghi and is now viewed as a back-up option to Matteo Darmian.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

The Inter star had impressed in Serie A beforehand and he was a standout performer for Holland in Qatar.

It seems unlikely that Spurs will be targeting another right wing-back anytime soon and after landing Porro, they won’t be too worried about Dumfries moving elsewhere.

The north Londoners have seemingly cemented their options in the position after allowing Matt Doherty to leave for free, while Djed Spence joined Stade Rennais on loan.

Emerson Royal also put in an encouraging display against Manchester City on Sunday and Porro will now have to force his way into the side.

Show all