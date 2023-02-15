Tottenham transfer news: Ben Jacobs shares Piero Hincapie latest











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie in recent weeks.

Indeed, Spurs reportedly tried to sign the Ecuador international on deadline day in January.

However, Hincapie stayed put and ended up signing a new contract with the Bundesliga club.

Photo by Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite this, Tottenham are still reportedly hoping to sign the 21-year-old.

Now, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the Spurs and Hincapie state of play on CaughtOffside.

The reporter claimed Tottenham really like the player, who is also on the radar of Newcastle and Everton.

Jacobs also said Spurs are a better fit for Hincapie than the Magpies, whose backline “picks itself” at present.

“Tottenham do really like Hincapie and Newcastle and Everton have him on their radar, too,” Jacobs explained.

“I don’t see Everton being able to attract Hincapie, and if they go down there’s obviously no chance.

“Spurs is probably a better fit than Newcastle for Hincapie because Newcastle’s backline basically picks itself right now.

“Whereas Spurs really want a centre-back, and even more so if Lenglet doesn’t become permanent.

“With Milan Skriniar going to PSG and his Inter teammate Alessandro Bastoni not likely to be gettable, Hincapie could become a more urgent priority for Tottenham.

“And if they qualify for the Champions League, there will be a healthy budget to spend again this summer.”

‘Best young defender in Latin America’

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their central defensive ranks at the end of the season.

The likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies haven’t been showing enough consistency.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero is a top talent, but even he has flaws in his game that need ironing out.

Hincapie would be a good shout for Tottenham, though he won’t come cheap.

There have been reports suggesting Leverkusen want around £66million for him.

Nevertheless, Hincapie is an incredibly talented prospect with considerable experience at the highest level.

Goal.com wrote an in-depth piece about him, saying he was dubbed ‘South America’s best young defender’.

Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images

“He is the best young defender in Latin America,” Talleres president Andres Fassi similarly said, as per the outlet.

Babagol wrote a scouting report on him back in 2021, when he was still with the Argentine club.

‘Hincapie usually plays as a centre-back but can operate as a left-back too,’ they began.

‘He was always notable for his physical attributes, well-built, and quality movement in long and short distances.

‘He is aggressive and brave, winning duels both on the ground and in the air.

‘He’s comfortable on the ball, can carry it forward past the opposition first line of defence, and can pick a pass over distance.

‘In general, his adaptation to Talleres’ high line and building up from the back system is good.

His physical and technical qualities are exciting; his character does not show any flaws, and his tactical understanding is good for his age and experience.

‘Piero Hincapie is definitely a player worth watching.’