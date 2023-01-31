Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte set to block Oliver Skipp exit, he really rates him











Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte now looks set to block Oliver Skipp from leaving the club today.

The Evening Standard believe that Conte still really rates Skipp, and would like him to stay for the rest of the season.

It’s been a tough season so far for Oliver Skipp.

After a fantastic loan spell at Norwich City two seasons ago, he was integrated into Tottenham’s first team.

Skipp was a bit-part player last season, but injury and form have limited his minutes even further this campaign.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He’s started just three league games so far, and been brought on as a late substitute on five occasions.

The Daily Mail suggested yesterday that Spurs were considering loaning the 22-year-old out for the rest of the season.

However, it now appears as though Conte has put a stop to any plans for Skipp to leave Tottenham.

Conte blocks Skipp Tottenham exit

The Evening Standard’s report states that, ‘Tottenham have no plans to loan out young midfielders Pape Matar Sarr or Oliver Skipp before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

‘Skipp appears to have slipped behind Sarr in the midfield pecking order but is also rated by Conte.

‘Spurs also want to keep the 22-year-old academy graduate at the club to maintain their quota of homegrown players.’

Plenty of Premier League teams were interested in Skipp, but they look set to disappointed when the deadline passes tonight.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It’s hard to see Skipp playing many more minutes this season, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur clearly first choice.

The emergence of Pape Matar Sarr as an option may be a problem for Skipp too.

Skipp’s loan spell at Norwich went brilliantly, and moving to another Premier League team could have really benefitted Tottenham in the long run.

Instead, he’ll have to fight for minutes at Hotspur Way for the rest of the season.

Show all