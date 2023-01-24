Tottenham transfer news: Anthony Gordon's head turned by Spurs interest











Everton winger Anthony Gordon had his head turned after interest from Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, with The Telegraph reporting that Frank Lampard was left disappointed with him.

Antonio Conte was seemingly targeting a move for Gordon over the summer as Spurs also signed his former teammate Richarlison from the Merseyside club.

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that the Italian views the Everton winger as a ‘special’ talent but of course, he remained at Goodison Park.

Gordon received interest from Chelsea, as well as Tottenham, but it seems that Lampard wasn’t happy with the youngster after the speculation over the summer.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Gordon’s head turned by Tottenham interest

The Telegraph reports that Gordon’s head was turned during the summer transfer window due to interest from both London clubs.

His performances thereafter proved to be a major disappointment for Lampard, who was sacked by the Everton board just yesterday.

Lampard apparently saw a bit of himself in Gordon, but not by the time his reign at Everton came to an end.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Toffees are sitting in 19th place after a poor start to the season under Lampard and they will now be tasked with finding a replacement.

As for Gordon, The Telegraph reported last month that he was close to signing a new deal with Everton. But there has been no announcement from the Toffees as of yet and he is once again being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

90 Min reports that Newcastle United have been given the green light to try and sign the 21-year-old this month. With doubt surrounding the winger’s future, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham rekindle their interest.

Spurs are in the market for another attacking player and it’s clear that Gordon is a player they admire.

The Everton star has been underwhelming this season after making a strong start to the campaign under Lampard. But he has been playing in a poor side who have struggled in terms of scoring goals.

