Tottenham told what they must do if they want to land 'the best coach in the world'











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Arne Slot over the past few weeks.

In April, The Independent claimed Spurs went through the back channels to find out if the Feyenoord manager was keen on the job.

More recently, Vandaag Inside, relayed by Fr12.nl and Sport Witness, claimed Tottenham had invited the 44-year-old for a conversation.

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Slot has been earning rave reviews this season for his efforts with Feyenoord. They are within touching distance of the Eredivisie title.

The Rotterdam club is currently top of the Dutch table. They are eight points clear of PSV Eindhoven with four games still to go.

Slot may well fancy a new challenge if he gets his current side over the line. And what better challenge than a Premier League top-six club like Tottenham?

‘He’s not going to jump into total chaos’

However, Dutch journalist Sjoerd Mossou has issued a word of warning for Spurs regarding the talented coach.

He said, via Sport Witness, that Tottenham would need to get their house in order if they want Slot.

Although Mossou reckons the Feyenoord boss will stay put, he acknowledges that “everyone” wants to work in the Premier League.

“I think he will stay,” said Mossou. “Then there will also be money, because they are going into the CL,” he said. “But I mainly think he will stay for private reasons.

“That he thinks: ‘My children go to school here, I can stay where I live, I have a good life at Feyenoord. I’ll stay another year’.

“But he is not crazy. He’s not going to jump into total chaos, like at Chelsea.

“Slot does want to have a few conditions where he can work normally, otherwise you’re fired after two months.

“I think that’s his main thing. Everyone wants to work in the Premier League, how many chances do you get?”

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Our view

Mossou does make a good point. Tottenham haven’t exactly projected a picture of stability this season.

Antonio Conte left, Cristian Stellini stayed and was then sacked, and Fabio Paratici left in wake of his FIFA ban.

Hopefully the Tottenham hierarchy can sort everything out behind the scenes and steady the ship once again.

If that happens, then Slot might be more inclined to accept the Spurs job if they offer it to him.

He’s a great manager, who Feyenoord’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh has deemed ‘the best coach in the world’.

Slot is certainly worth getting, but Tottenham need to make sure what they bring to the table is good.