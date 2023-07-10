Tottenham told ‘fantastic’ player who Thierry Henry loves is available for transfer

Tottenham have been told they can now sign Japanese forward Daichi Kamada, after his move to AC Milan fell through.

Kamada was expected to sign for the Italian giants but according to 90Min, that move has now collapsed after Milan pulled the plug.

And now, 90Min claims that Tottenham are among the group of teams who Kamada’s reps have told that their client is available for transfer again.

Kamada is a free agent after leaving Frankfurt. The Japanese forward impressed in Qatar in the World Cup as well, catching the eye of Thierry Henry at the same time.

Described in Frankfurt as a ‘fantastic‘ player, Kamada would appeal to new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou had success with a number of Japanese players while with Celtic and Tottenham fans would be eager to see if the new manager could work his magic again with Kamada.

Of course, other teams are being told the same as Spurs here, so a move is not definitely on the cards.

However, if Spurs do want to bolster the attacking positions and for nothing, then Kamada is a solid option.

One to mull over

Daichi Kamada is definitely a player who Tottenham should be considering. Especially on a freebie.

Kamada has shown his quality over in Germany and with Japan and you can never have enough attacking threats in your team in the Premier League.

Tottenham are going along nicely this summer in terms of transfers. But the time is coming for them to ramp it up a bit more and with Kamada available for nothing, the time might be right to strike.