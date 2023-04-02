Tottenham told 51-year-old manager would be a great fit











Tottenham Hotspur have been told to take the risk and appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager despite links with a host of other names.

That is the view of Stan Collymore, speaking to the Sunday People (2/4; page 61), with the pundit feeling that the Argentinian has unfinished business in North London.

It is still unclear just who will replace Antonio Conte in the long-term at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason will take charge of the side for remaining games of the season.

A number of managers have been linked with the gig. But of course, as soon as Conte gave his press conference at Southampton, many Tottenham supporters started dreaming of Mauricio Pochettino coming back.

Collymore suggests Pochettino return for Tottenham

Pochettino’s stock has fallen since the days where he took Tottenham into contention for Premier League and Champions League crowns. He has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

For some fans, it is probably time to really move on from Pochettino and look elsewhere. But Collymore believes that Pochettino ticks the boxes for what Spurs need right now.

“I look around at all the candidates and there are some cracking managers, but I just can’t see beyond Mauricio Pochettino,” he told the Sunday People.

“I know I usually say: ‘never go back’ and had Spurs and Poch won the Premier League or Champions League together, or even a domestic cup, I’d have probably thought that now.

“But they didn’t and that unfinished business means they’d be a great fit.

“And if Spurs believe he could be the man to win and bring that first piece of silverware to the new stadium, then it would be a risk worth taking.”

There would be a real feel good factor if Pochettino did return. He is still loved by the large majority of Tottenham fans. And it does not appear that he was blamed for what went wrong in the latter stages of his tenure.

But maybe Pochettino is not that enthusiastic about a potential return. Reports from TyC Sports this weekend claimed that the 51-year-old has rejected the chance to return with his sights set to the possibility of taking the Real Madrid job.

There are more interesting appointments Tottenham could probably make. Managers such as Ruben Amorim and Vincent Kompany have hugely exciting futures ahead.

But Collymore is right. Appointing Pochettino could be a really popular move right now.

And Daniel Levy definitely cannot afford for the next appointment to be the wrong one.