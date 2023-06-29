Neil Lennon says Celtic player Postecoglou wants at Tottenham isn’t good enough

Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi this summer, but Neil Lennon believes he’s not good enough for Spurs.

The Ange Postecoglou era has officially begun in North London, and two very impressive signings in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario have already come in.

Tottenham could also do with a new striker this summer, especially if Harry Kane leaves. Kyogo has been linked, but Neil Lennon has told The Daily Mail that he isn’t at the level required.

Neil Lennon says Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is not good enough for Tottenham

Tottenham actually have a solid attack right now, but that will change if Kane leaves the club.

The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Spurs as he enters the final year of his contract, and if that happens, Spurs will definitely need a prolific forward to take his place.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that Ange Postecoglou is keen to be reunited with Kyogo Furuhashi, the striker who was brilliant under him at Celtic over the last two campaigns.

The 28-year-old Japan international scored 34 times in all competitions last season – more than Kane, which may well be why Postecoglou is considering him.

However, old Celtic boss Neil Lennon thinks this would be a bad move.

He said: “I have my doubts, yes. I don’t think for one minute that he could replace Harry Kane, for example, if that was to be the case. He’s a good player. I like his style. I’m just not sure he could play consistently at the highest level in the Premier League on a week-to-week basis.

“The other thing is that you’ve got Kane there at the minute, you’ve got (Heung-Min) Son, (Dejan) Kulusevski, Richarlison.

“These are world-class players that he’d need to break into if he goes to Spurs. I think he could play in the Premier League but maybe just not at the top end at the minute.”

TBR View:

Kyogo was absolutely incredible for Celtic last season.

The Japan international played a key part in helping Postecoglou win the treble, scoring in both the Scottish FA Cup and League Cup finals.

However, banging in 34 goals in Scotland doesn’t mean anything when you’re talking about the Premier League, where the quality, pace, intensity and competition are on another level.

Lennon may well be right, but if Postecoglou thinks he can get the best out of Kyogo at Spurs, Tottenham fans should trust him.