Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly send scouts out to one weekend fixture to check out several targets.

According to Correio da Manha – via Sport Witness – Spurs will check out Sporting Lisbon’s meeting with Benfica.

In terms of players, Tottenham will apparently monitor Sporting duo Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

However, Spurs will reportedly also keep an eye out on manager Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham are apparently attentive to the ‘team’s dynamics’, with Amorim ‘well referenced’ for their vacancy.

Speculation linking Tottenham with the 38-year-old has been quite positive of late.

The Times recently claimed that Amorim has been in talks with Spurs.

Apparently, he is interested in becoming the new Tottenham manager.

With Julian Nagelsmann out of the running for Spurs, Amorim may well be one of the strongest leads now.

Our view

Amorim has proven himself to be an “incredible” young manager with a bright future in the game.

Surely it won’t be long before a big career move beckons, so it’s good to hear of so much speculation linking Tottenham and the Sporting boss.

As per Herald Scotland, Amorim is ‘the best Portuguese coach of his generation and one of the most exciting in Europe’.

Tottenham have a lot of work to do this summer, and the Spurs fanbase is in dire need of some optimism.

Appointing Amorim would surely go down well among the Lilywhites faithful.

In addition to his impressive CV, appointing him may well also mean he could raid the Lions for their top players.

Let’s see how things develop. Hopefully this lead will actually come to a positive conclusion.