Tottenham to ramp up bid to sign ‘complete’ attacking player after they play Fulham

Tottenham are preparing for a fast finish to the transfer window as they look to add depth to Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Spurs’ excellent start to the season has given the new boss credit when it comes to asking for new signings before the deadline. ‘Big Ange’ is thought to be keen on a few players, with attacking stars front and centre to his plans.

And according to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential newsletter, Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is the one that Tottenham are going after.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

It’s claimed that Spurs will ramp up their efforts to sign the ‘complete‘ Johnson after they’ve taken on Fulham in the cup tomorrow evening. From there, Tottenham will hope to convince Forest to sell.

The Reds have rejected a big money bid from Brentford for the Welsh international but are braced for more interest from Spurs.

Forest hope to fetch in at least £50m for Johnson, who hit double figures last term in the Premier League.

Tottenham will need to work hard to get Johnson deal done

Spurs have a problem in getting this one over the line in the fact Forest do not need or necessarily want to sell their star forward.

Johnson’s impact at Forest has been so good that the Reds know they can sit and demand huge money before they even consider a sale.

For Tottenham, this means any deal is likely to be tough to do. Hard negotiations will be needed and it’s going to take some big pushing from Daniel Levy to get this one over the line.