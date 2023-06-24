Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham will launch swoop for ‘superstar’ next week

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting another approach for James Maddison.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter with an update on the Spurs target.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Maddison for much of the summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs are currently in the process of bolstering their ranks in wake of an underwhelming season.

With Ange Postecoglou now in charge at Tottenham, things are finally starting to move.

Spurs have reportedly closed in on Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who could join very soon.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have apparently taken the lead in the race for Maddison.

Now, Romano has reported that the Leicester City ace is Postecoglou’s “priority target” in midfield.

He also commented on Spurs’ centre-back wishlist, name-dropping Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

There should be “one more” centre-back, with Tottenham looking to decide the best option in the coming weeks.

Our view

Brendan Rodgers has described Maddison as “outstanding”, “one of the best players in the league” and a “superstar“.

We’ve all seen what he’s capable of in the Premier League and on international duty with England.

It’s extremely unlikely that Maddison will stay with Leicester in the Championship as the likes of Tottenham circle.

Spurs will need to be mindful of Newcastle, who apparently haven’t given up on him yet.

This is despite spending big money on Sandro Tonali.

Nonetheless, Tottenham will fancy their chances of bringing Maddison to N17 this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester want more than £50million for their ‘strongest asset’.

This is a fairly big price, but he’s certainly worth it. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.