Tottenham think they have advantage over Arsenal in race to sign £50m PL star – journalist

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move to sign Marc Guehi this summer, and Spurs apparently believe they have an advantage in the race to get him.

This is a big transfer window for the two North London sides, for different reasons. Tottenham are about to start a new era under Ange Postecoglou, while Mikel Arteta’s side are hoping to mount another title challenge after they fell short last time.

Crystal Palace star Guehi is a wanted man, and Arsenal and Spurs have both been linked with a move to sign him. Dean Jones has now shared the latest on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham think they have an advantage over Arsenal in Marc Guehi race

Tottenham and Arsenal are both set to be on the market for a new central defender this summer.

Spurs need a first-choice starter who’s better than the likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies, while Arsenal are looking for a solid backup, someone who can take Rob Holding’s place in the squad.

Guehi has been sensational for Palace over the last two years, and it has been claimed that both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him.

Jones thinks Spurs have an edge over their North London rivals in the race to sign the defender.

He said: “One of the other Premier League options (other than Harry Maguire) we should expect them to thoroughly look into is another England international in Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace.

“He is also admired by Arsenal but Spurs believe they could have the edge on them in terms of being able to offer regular first-team football, which is going to be vital in a season that leads into the European Championship – as he will aim to be part of the Three Lions squad.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Guehi is a brilliant defender, but he’ll definitely not be the first choice at Arsenal.

The Gunners have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the back. The duo formed arguably the best defensive partnership in the Premier League last season, and there’s no breaking that.

Young Jakub Kiwior also came in and impressed last season, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can both play at centre-half if required as well.

Guehi, if he comes in, will only be a backup at Arsenal, but he’ll surely be a regular starter at Tottenham. That may just be a lot more appealing for the £50 million-rated defender.