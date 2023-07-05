Tottenham Hotspur need a new defender this summer and they’ve been heavily linked with moves to sign Bundesliga duo Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

The Ange Postecoglou era has begun at Spurs and things are already looking up. Fans are excited to see attacking football back at the club after years, while the additions of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have only raised the excitement levels.

Now, the focus is on centre-backs, and Football London share the latest on Van de Ven and Tapsoba.

Tottenham think Edmond Tapsoba is a more ‘ready-made’ option than Micky van de Ven

Tottenham deserve praise for the deals they’ve already completed.

They needed an upgrade on Hugo Lloris in goal and in Vicario, they’ve got just that. In Maddison, they have one of the best attacking midfielders in the country, and he’s an incredible signing.

Tottenham now mostly just need to sure up their defence, and the report claimed yesterday that they are only likely to sign one of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

The Bayer Leverkusen man could be the favourite as it has been revealed that Spurs think he’s a ‘more ready-made addition for Postecoglou’s defence’ thanks to his ‘ability on the ball, strength and acceleration’.

The report, however, claims Tapsoba will be considerably more expensive than Van de Ven, costing a fee close to the £50 million mark.

Tapsoba still has three years left on his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

TBR View:

Tapsoba and Van de Ven are both really talented players with massive potential, but if Spurs can only sign one, we would go with the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The Burkina Faso international is more experienced than the Wolfsburg man, having played over 200 senior games for club and country in his career already.

He is a fantastic player, with the official Bundesliga website describing him as a ‘powerful and super-quick defender’.

However, Tapsoba’s valuation will make him more expensive than Maddison. That may just convince Levy to sign Van de Ven instead, even though he isn’t quite on the level of their other top defensive target.