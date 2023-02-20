Tottenham the team most interested in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou











Tottenham Hotspur are the team most interested in signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as Spurs look to land a successor for Hugo Lloris at the end of the season, according to a report from Estadio Deportivo.

A new goalkeeper is surely going to be a priority for Antonio Conte’s side in the summer. Lloris has been an amazing servant between the sticks, as well as as captain. However, mistakes have started to become a more common occurrence in recent times.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Reports from AS earlier this month claimed that Spurs asked about Bounou in the January transfer window. And they are expected to make an offer for the Moroccan at the end of the campaign.

The report noted that Bounou’s contract includes a release clause that could rise to around £44 million.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

And Estadio Deportivo has now provided a further update. The report claims that Tottenham are the team most interested in signing the 31-year-old. He has also been linked with Manchester United.

Bounou became more of a household name after an outstanding showing at the World Cup. He played a pivotal role in his country reaching the semi-final in Qatar.

His performances in the tournament led to praise from Lloris. So perhaps there is now a chance that he could end up taking the gloves from the Frenchman in the coming months.

Unfortunately, the goalkeeper position is one of several Tottenham need to strengthen in when the window opens. But Bounou is someone who could be coming into the peak years of his career.

Spurs will obviously have a price in mind. So it will be come down to what Sevilla want for Bounou. But it could definitely prove to be a shrewd piece of business.