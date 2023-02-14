Tottenham expected to make bid for Sevilla's Yassine Bounou this summer











Tottenham Hotspur asked about Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou during the January transfer window, and are now expected to make a bid for the 31-year-old in the summer, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS.

The goalkeeper situation is surely going to be one Spurs address at the end of the season. Hugo Lloris’ time as number one is surely coming towards an end. The Frenchman has not been in the best form since signing his most recent contract.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Fraser Forster is another in the twilight of his career. So a new stopper should be a priority for Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici in the coming months.

Tottenham expected to make Bounou bid

It would appear that they have already been working on a new signing. According to AS, Tottenham made contact with Sevilla over Bounou, also known as Bono, in January.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

They managed to hold onto the Morocco international. But it seems that they are bracing themselves for plenty of interest in the summer.

AS reports that Tottenham are expected to make a bid for Bono at the end of the season. Meanwhile, other sides in England could also make a move.

The report does not share an asking price. However, AS does note that he has a release clause which could reach to just over £44 million.

Bono has proved that he has the ability to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world this season. He played a vital role as his country reached the last four at the World Cup.

It was during that tournament Lloris described him as an ‘excellent‘ goalkeeper.

Perhaps, if everything falls into place, it will be Bono who will succeed the club captain as Tottenham number one from next season.