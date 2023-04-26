Tottenham tell Inter Milan they are ready to sign Andre Onana











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly indicated to Inter Milan that they are ready to sign their goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Spurs look likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer given Hugo Lloris’ form this season.

The 35-year-old has been a fantastic player for Tottenham over the years, but his best years seem to be behind him.

Indeed, Spurs have already been linked to a couple of Premier League shot stoppers in Jordan Pickford and David Raya.

But north London has also been touted as a possible destination for Andre Onana.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Inter have reportedly already told Tottenham that they can sign him for a cut-price this summer.

Now, 90 Min reports that Spurs are willing to take the Serie A giants up on that offer.

Tottenham ready to sign Onana

The outlet claims that both Tottenham and Chelsea have told Inter they are willing to sign Onana this summer.

It seems that both London clubs are willing to take Inter up on a deal to sign the 27-year-old as he will be available for a cut-price fee.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Onana has struggled since making the switch to the San Siro from Ajax, but he was previously labelled as ‘one of the best’ shot stoppers in the world.

The Cameroon international has faced a lengthy ban for an off-field controversy and completely lost his form with the Nerazzurri.

Yet, Tottenham will probably want to bring in a shot stopper who is almost guaranteed to hit the ground running. Bringing in Onana would certainly be a risk given his recent form and Spurs can’t afford to take many of these after their recent history in the transfer market.

