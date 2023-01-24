Tottenham target will leave Premier League club on a free transfer











Wolves are prepared for Adama Traore to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

TalkSPORT report that the ‘incredible‘ wideman is out of contract in the summer and there is no progress being made over a new deal.

They say that that is on both sides of the coin; Wolves are not showing any sign they want to keep the Spanish international.

And Traore is seemingly not willing to commit his future to the club, who could yet get relegated to the Championship this season.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Tottenham target Traore to leave Wolves on a free transfer

The report mentions long-term interest from Tottenham, who still need a solution at right wing-back and on the wings too.

That means this transfer window looks like the final chance for Wolves to get a transfer fee for the winger but they do not want to take it.

And Traore is now free to organise a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, and Napoli are ready to battle Spurs for the winger.

In an interview on YouTube, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota made it clear he is a huge admirer of Traore too, having played together with him at Molineux.

When asked if the rapid wideman was the fastest man alive, Jota said: “Yeah, I think so! I trained with him every day when he was at Wolves and he’s unbelievably quick.

“He’s also very strong, so even if you guess the way he is going, he just knocks you out. He’s a unique player, really, I would say.”